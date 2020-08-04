Buhari Orders Renumeration Of Fees For NDDC Scholars Stranded Abroad

The Director, Corporate Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Charles Odili recently said that President Muhammadu Buhari has given directives to pay stipends to NDDC scholars facing hardship overseas.

According to him, the reason why there is delay in the remittance to their fees was caused by the unexpected demise of the commission’s Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA), Chief Ibanga Etang in May.

“it was due to the Financial guideline that exists in the commission; which explains that it is only the Executive Director of Finance and that of Projects are eligible to sign for the release of funds from the commission’s account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)”, he said.

The commission due to the death of Chief Etang were forced to await the appointment of a new EDFA, before the release of funds from commission’s account can be signed.

In related development, the honourable Minister, Senator Akpabio said that the Presidency has responded to protests carried out by students at the Nigerian High Commission in London, by directing that efforts be intensified towards making sure the students are settled by end of the week.

Odili stated that it is expected that during the week, a new EDFA will be appointed, adding that once the objective becomes achieved, the scholars renumeration will be payed.