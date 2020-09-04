Buhari Presents APC Flag To Akeredolu, Endorses Him For Ondo Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Rotimi Akeredolu as the All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate for the election in October 10.

Buhari also presented the party’s flag to the governor who is seeking a second term in office under the platform of the ruling APC.

The National Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, who spoke to journalists after the presentation at the Presidential Villa on Friday said the president’s support and encouragement is all theligible party need to be victorious in the elections.

He said, “We are here today to present our candidate to the President being the leader of the party. That has always been the practice. We cannot kickstart our campaign without his endorsement.

“The President promptly endorsed him and commended him for his efforts in the last four years because the President is aware of this transformation and development that he has been able to bring to Ondo State in the last four years.

“APC is the only party that can win election in Ondo not only because APC is the only party but because the Governor there has performed and the people of Ondo are seeing for themselves and have agreed that yes, he is the only man they can trust for the next four years.

“So, the President has endorsed him and that is what we have been looking for; his blessing, his endorsement, his encouragement and support and we have gotten that already.

“The product the party is selling to Ondo people has sold itself already by performing very well in the last four years.’’

In his remarks, Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, said he is hopeful that, Akeredolu would scale through stating that the people of Ondo have seen his capabilities and have agreed that he is a good product.

He said, “Akeredolu has delivered good governance and has carried his people along in the last four years.

“We are not taking anybody for granted that is why we are not going to be resting on our oars even when we know that he has done very well.

“We will still go through the entire campaign, ensuring that we go through the nooks and crannies of the state to re-assure them that their Governor, our candidate will continue on the good job that he is doing and also solicit for their votes.’’

Akeredolu during the event, said he was pleased with Buhari’s endorsement, assuring that he would be doing much more for the people of Ondo, if re-elected.

“Let me start by informing you that the President, in giving us his blessings, made one expression.

“He said this time around, he is more comfortable because four years ago he had to be there with us.

“I have always said this over and over, that the President’s support the last time was a clincher and it was important for the President to come out to give us all the support because then we were having a contest with an incumbent, which wasn’t an easy thing.