Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the ongoing virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

The meeting which is held at the Council Chambers in the Presidential Villa also has the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance, he joined the meeting after his speech at the opening of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, 2020 virtual conference.

Also present in the meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.

Some Miniters like Godswill Akpabio Minister of Niger Delta, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, Lia Mohammed of Information and Culture, Zainab Ahmed of Budget and National Planning, Mohammed Bello of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as well as Sulieman Adamu of Water Resources.

While The Head of Service of the Federation , Folasade Yemi-Esan, and the other ministers joined virtually from their various offices.

At the commencement of this week’s virtual FEC Meeting, President Buhari swore-in the new appointed Permanent Secretaries and other Government Officials, Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmed tweeted.



