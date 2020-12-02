Buhari Pushes For Use Of Gas Vehicles

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerians to embrace the purchase of gas vehicles as an alternative to petrol.

This advice was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina titled, ‘Economy: President Buhari appreciates Nigerians for patience, urged more use of gas as alternative to Petrol’ on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the President spoke at the virtual unveiling of the National Gas Expansion Programme and National Auto-gas Roll-out initiative at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President in his statement expressed that the natural gas resources which Nigeria is blessed with has up to now been used sub-optimally as a result of scarcity of gas processing facilities and infrastructural connectivity for effective and best domestic usage.

The President added that the deregulation of the downstream sector had exposed many to unpredictable prices in the market.

In his statement, he said, Nigerians should shift attention to more affordable alternatives for energy, stating that especially with Nigeria’s heavy reserve.

According to the President, “Therefore, the roll-out of the National Gash Expansion Programme, Auto-gas initiative is coming at the right time, especially in light of global crude oil market fluctuations coupled with the full deregulation of the local PMS market.

“These developments have made it imperative to focus on gas as an alternative fuel to move Nigeria from the conventional dependence on white products for autos and prime-movers of industrial applications, to cleaner, more available, accessible and affordable energy sources.

“The outcome will not only cushion the effect of the downstream deregulation that this government has to painfully implement, but also create new markets and enormous job opportunities for our people.’’

Furthermore, Buhari thanked Nigerians for their patience as the nation continues to witness economic and other challenges.

“Let me now express my deep appreciation to Nigerians for their patience, and organised labour for its maturity and patriotism as we collectively navigate these global economic and other challenges.’’