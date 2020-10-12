Buhari Reacts To #EndSARS Outcry, Vows To Extensively Reform The Police

President Muhammadu Buhari has broken silence on the outcry by Nigerians towards SARS dissolution, by promising he will ensure extensive reform of the Nigerian Police.

According to him, the ban on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is one out of many moves by his administration to reform extensively the Force.

The President gave this declaration during a speech delivered at the launch of Presidential Youth Empowerment in Abuja.

“I want to use this opportunity to say something concerning the recent outburst, agitation and protests by Nigerians against police brutality in the Country.

“Disbanding the Force is just but first step towards our collective thrive towards ensuring that the Police remains accountable to people it ordinarily supposed to protect”.

President Buhari promised that defaulters in the Force will in no time be brought to justice.

“We condemn the killing of a man in Oyo during the agitations.

However, the public should also note that there exist vast majority of men and women in the Force that are committed to performing their duties well, adding that the few bad eggs should not be allowed to destroy the Force’s reputation.