Buhari Renews Appointment Of PTDF, PEF, NCDMB Heads

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointments of Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to him his decision to renew their appointment follows the recommendation of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau gets another nod as the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, Ahmed Bobboi as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Equalization Fund, PEF, while Engineer Wabote Simbi is reappointed Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board,NCDMB.

Gusau is reported to have run the PTDF successfully in the past four years, keeping faith with the Seven Strategic Priorities he had introduced in January 2017.

He excelled in the following areas, Domestication, Cost cutting, Sustainable funding, Efficient internal processes, Linkages with the industry, Utilization of centers of excellence, and Pursuit of home-grown research.

Ahmed Bobboi gets his reappointment for having run PEF in a way that made it a key and strategic player in the administration’s oil and gas reforms, especially in stabilizing the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, among others.

Wabote got reappointed for managing the Nigerian Content Development Fund prudently, completing the headquarters building of NCDMB, and also initiating many landmark projects that are widely commended by industry players.

“All the appointments takes immediate effect”, the President said.