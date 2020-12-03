Buhari Renews Commitment On 774,000 Jobs For Artisans, Craftsmen

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari has stated the commitment of his administration towards provision of jobs.

The President while Speaking at the Presidential parley with participants of Senior Executive 42 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies on Thursday reiterated his Commitment to creation of more jobs with focus on enabling the private sector and as well bringing in more youths to participate in agriculture, arts, entertainment, mining and information technology.

The President said, “let me reiterate that our administration is committed to diligently pursuing investments in people, especially in our youths as well as the most vulnerable and poorest members of society. We will study and explore the creative and innovative recommendations in your report and direct implementations as soon as possible.’’

“We are refocusing the economy on agriculture, agro-processing, arts, entertainment, mining, manufacturing, information technology and labour-intensive industries to generate millions of jobs for our teeming youths and able-bodied Nigerians, while gradually integrating the economy into the global economy”.

Buhari further states that his administration had made tremendous efforts at diversifying the economy and reducing heavy dependence on the oil sector for government revenues and foreign exchange earnings.

Similarly, the President added that efforts had been made to put in place various programmes to equip Nigerians especially the youths with requisite skills for employment, entrepreneurship and wealth creation. Adding that the programmes include: the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme, N-Power Scheme, Youth Entrepreneurship Support Programme, Graduate Internship Scheme and Youth Enterprise with Innovation in Nigeria Programme.

Furthermore, Mohammadu Buhari said, the Federal Government had taken steps to harmonize all operations related to technical and vocational skills development by all Ministries, Department and Agencies, Culminating in new partnership between the Industrial Training Fund and Nigeria’s Employers Consultative Association under a special initiative called the Technical Skills Development Project.

“In addition, the Government is implementing the Special Public Works programme to provide employment opportunities to 774,000 youths across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria. We have also recently introduced N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, of which N25 billion have been provided in the 2021 Budget. All of these are consistent with our policy of positioning the youth for strategic leadership in different fields of endeavour”. He said