Buhari Renews Commitment Towards Lifting 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has restate commitment of its government towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of Poverty.

The President made this disclosure via his verified twitter account @MBuhari on Thursday.

The President stated that he has approved an increase in scope of Social Investment Programme.

He added that his administration has doubled the Npower_ng Programme to 1 million.

Similarly, he added that @geep_ng beneficiary has also increased to 1 million and 5 million new pupils for @NHGSFP.

See Tweet Below:

We remain committed to the plan to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty. To this end I have approved an increase in scope of our Social Investment Programme:

Doubling of @npower_ng beneficiaries to 1 million; 1 million new @geep_ng beneficiaries & 5 million new pupils for @NHGSFP.