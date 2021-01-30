Buhari Reportedly Fires Aide, Lai Yahaya, For Leaking Information

Lai Yahaya, the Senior Special Assistant on Planning and Strategy to President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly been fired.

Yahaya, who is a lawyer, worked in the Office of the Chief of Staff. He guided the presidency on electric power initiatives.

The former aide was accused of leaking internal State House information to an online newspaper.

He was sanctioned over a story which fingered Bolaji, the son of Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Yahaya previously worked at the State House, under late Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, until 2017.

After his initial exit, the energy consultant served as an adviser to Kenya’s Raila Odinga, African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development.

After assuming office, Gambari recalled him to the presidency as an adviser on power infrastructure.

According to multiple reports, Yahaya, who was Deputy Director to three Directors General at the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), has left the country.