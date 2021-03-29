Buhari Resumes Medical Vacations to London, Set to Depart Tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed for a routine medical check-up in London.

According to Femi Adesina, the spokesperson of the President, Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom, on Tuesday March 30, 2021.

The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.

Here are the 10 times Buhari has been to the UK.

Eight months into his tenure, Buhari on February 5, 2016, travelled+ to the UK for his first vacation. He returned to the country on February 10, 2016.

From 13 May to May 15 2016, Buhari attended the first ever Anti-corruption summit in the United Kingdom. The summit attracted various heads of state from around Africa. The summit was vital to getting international support anti-corruption and terrorism for Nigeria.

On June 6, 2016, Buhari left Nigeria for his first medical vacation. Buhari took a 10-day medical trip to London to treat an ear infection. He extended his trip by 3 days to rest. He returned from that journey on June 19, 2016.

On January 19, 2017, the President travelled to the UK on medical leave and returned on March 10 after spending 51 days out of the country.

40 days after, Buhari travelled to the UK for medical attention on May 8, 2017, and remained there till August 19, 2017, spending 104 days, a record which surpassed that of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

On September 21, 2017, he travelled from the US to the UK for medical purposes and returned to Abuja on September 25, 2017.

Buhari was in the UK for 13 days from April 9 to 21, 2018 for his annual leave. He participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and also met with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May.

On May 2 to 4, Buhari had a “technical stopover” at the UK from a trip from the US after a meeting from US President Donald Trump. Buhari had left the American capital on the morning of May 1 and arrived at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10:35 pm on May 4, 2017.

Four days after returning to Nigeria, Buhari returned to the UK for medical reasons on May 8, 2018, and he returned on May 11.

The president travelled to London on a working leave on August 3, 2018, and returned on the 18th of the same month, spending a total of 16 days.