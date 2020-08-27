Buhari Sacks Amnesty Coordinator, Dokubo, Appoints Dikio Interim Administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday relieved Charles Dokubo of his duties as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

The president also appointed Milland Dikio as the interim administrator of the programme who will take over from the former with immediate effect.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu who disclosed this in a statement said, Dokubo had been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (retd.) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from August 21, 2020.

“This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Dokubo from office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.

“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavour”.

Buhari had suspended the him in February over fraud allegations in the office.