Buhari sacks NDDC boss Pondei, appoints Effiong Okon Akwa

By Brangyet Kabien

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei and approved the appointment of an interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the NDDC.

Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

Special Adviser to the Media on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Saturday, said the development became necessary as a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

President Buhari had on Wednesday February February 2020, sacked the Commission’s Acting Managing Director, Joi Nunieh and replaced her with Prof. Pondei.