Buhari Salutes Adesina As AfDB Clears Him Of All Allegations

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the African Development Bank, AFDB, Akinwumi Adesina on the clearing of allegations against him by an anonymous whistle-blower in the institution.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari warmly rejoices with President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on the clearing of all allegations against him by an anonymous group, and further validation of his competence and integrity to lead the institution.

“President Buhari congratulates AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr Adesina’s response.

“The President commends the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous reporthe.

According to the President the coclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period, and serve as impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

“The President urges Dr Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.”

Recall that an anonymous whistleblowers had accused Adesina of embezzlement, preferential treatment of Nigerians in senior appointments and promoting people accused or found guilty of fraud and corruption.

Adesina in a response through a press statement he strongly criticised what he described as an unprecedented attempts to taint his reputation with accusations which have shaken the institution.

“I maintain my innocence with regard to trumped up allegations that unjustly seek to impugn my honour and integrity, as well as the reputation of the African Development Bank.

“I am confident that fair, transparent and just processes that respect the rules, procedures and governance systems of the Bank, and rule of law, will ultimately prove that I have not violated the Code of Ethics of this extraordinary institution”, he said.