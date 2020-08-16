Buhari Salutes IBB As He Turns 79

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former military governor Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida as he marks his 79th birthday.



Personal Assistant to President on New Media, Bashir Ahmed disclosed this on Sunday via his twitter handle.

He revealed that the President sent warm felicitations to former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 79th birthday, August 17, 2020.

He said, “I join friends and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman.

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR, popularly known as IBB, is a Nigerian general and statesman who served as military President of Nigeria from 1985 until his resignation in 1993.

He also served as the Chief of Army Staff from January 1984 to August 1985