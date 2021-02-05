Buhari Says His Administration Has Curbed Corruption In Oil Sector

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday said that his regime had achieved success in stemming corrupt practices in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the virtual public presentation of four books by a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, the President said when he was elected into office in 2015, the industry was in a very dire situation, worsened by a backlog of joint venture cash call arrears, production sharing contract disputes, security challenges and mounting fuel subsidies.

According to him, “The industry was in need of reforms to attract more investments and generate the needed revenue to support the nation’s economic growth.”

Buhari said the new regime needed to act fast to address the declining prospects of the industry and aggressively drive economic recovery and growth plans.

The President noted that Kachikwu was appointed as the group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Resources in August 2015 and subsequently as minister of state for petroleum resources.

His words, “The current transparency and accountability drive in the NNPC is a good indication of success of our administration’s efforts in stemming corruption and sharp practices in the petroleum industry.

“The imminent passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill will mark a milestone in our reform efforts.

“Substantial settlement of the backlog of joint venture cash call arrears has been achieved, which has enhanced the investment appetite of our joint venture partners and other prospective investors.”

Buhari said his presidency is making progress towards the passage of the necessary legislation that will further support the growth of the industry, attract more investments, create jobs for millions of youths and strengthen the Nigerian economy.

“I am confident that the book, ‘Nigerian Petroleum Industry: 2015 to the future’, written by Dr Kachikwu, will give you an insight into the reform processes and generate interest in both industry and academia,” he added.

Kachikwu, in his welcome remarks, said he dedicated the book on the Nigerian petroleum industry to Buhari “because at the time that I served; he was the supervising minister for petroleum.”