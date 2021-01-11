Buhari sees what Critics Don’t About Service Chiefs – Garba Shehu

By Onwuka Gerald

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t heed to request for the sack of his service chiefs because he sees what Nigerians do not see.

Shehu made this disclosure when upon featuring on a Television Continental (TVC) programme on Sunday.

The year 2020 saw Nigeria witnessed a surge in killings by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and kidnappers in various parts of the country.

Following that, the national assembly on at least four occasions now have asked Buhari to sack the service chiefs over poor performance.

Despite pressure, President Buhari has insisted that the service chiefs will remain in office for as long as he desires.

Meanwhile, speaking during the TV programme, Shehu said the chief of army staff with his colleagues serve at the pleasure of the president who choose not to sack them because he sees things in them that Nigerians don’t see.

“It is because he sees prospects that critics are not seeing. He is seeing things most people don’t see,” Shehu replied to why the President continues to retain service chiefs.

“It is not a tenured appointment. The constitution didn’t that say chief of army staff must serve for two years, then resign.

“Since he serves at the pleasure of the president, then i think It is entirely up to him. So I think Nigerians should give him the benefit of the doubt”, Shehu stated.

He continued that the Buhari administration has not been able to solve the country’s security challenges because the problems are mutating.

“This country has always been challenged by issues of insecurity, saying that no country is crime-free and that the challenges are mutating that is why but all hands are now on deck to solve the problem.