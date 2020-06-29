Buhari Sends Congratulatory Message To Malawi’s President-Elect, Chakwera

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Malawi opposition alliance leader, Lazarus Chakwera, on his victory in the country’s presidential election re-run.

Buhari congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday.

The alliance won the re-run five months after the first vote with 58.57 percent of the total votes as declared by the country’s electoral commission.

Buhari, in the statement said he looks forward to working with the incoming Malawi leader to promote peace and security in the continent.

The statement read in part: “Greetings from the government and people of Nigeria. I congratulate you and the alliance on your impressive victory in the elections.” I look forward to working with you for the advancement of peace, security and development of the entire continent.”

Chakwera, speaking after he was sworn in said the rerun election was a “victory for democracy and justice”.

He defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of votes in Tuesday’s poll.

“I do feel like Lazarus, I’ve come back from the dead,” he said, referring to the biblical character of the same name.

In February, Malawi’s constitutional court annulled Mr Mutharika’s poll win in May 2019, citing vote tampering.

The country was bitterly divided in the run-up to this week’s election. But Chakwera said those who did not support him had nothing to fear.

Chakwera said: “There’s no cause for fear because I will be your president and my policy for inclusivity means we are building a new Malawi for all of us.”

“I’m not a president of a faction, I’m a president of everyone in the country,” he added.