Buhari Sends Nomination Of Justice Monica Dongban – Mensem As President, Court of Appeal

President Buhari announced on Monday that he has sent the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate for confirmation as President of Court of Appeal, in line with the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

The confirmation was not approved earlier because the security agencies were yet to conduct a screening on her according to the Presidency.

Mr. Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesperson earlier revealed that the statutory regulatory time of her acting period had not lapsed.

He also made it clear that an earlier nomination has nothing to do with her religion or ethnicity.

” It is about security and law enforcement agencies being allowed to complete their work. Nobody should seek to stampede the President in carrying out his constitutional duty in this respect”.

There was criticisms from Nigerians in the delay of her nomination. Retired Colonel Abubakar Umar warned that Buhari’s ” indie preference to some sections of the country over others” in Government appointment.

” As it is, most senior Judge Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, a Northern Christian, is serving out her second three month term as acting chief Judge without firm prospects that she will be confirmed” he warned.