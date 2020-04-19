‘Buhari Should Scrap the Office of The Chief of Staff’ – Demola Olarewaju

Popular Twitter user Demola Olarewaju took to his twitter account to express his concerns about the position of Chief of Staff to the President. Demola has suggested that the Nigerian Ruler Buhari should scrap the position of the Chief of Staff.

Demola went on to say that other Presidents such as Yar’ Adua functioned without a Chief of staff but instead used a Principle Private Secretary.

“Kyari has made the office almost equivalent to the office of the president himself ” Demola said. He further stated that the late Chief of staff Abba Kyari was the most popular chief of staff in the history of Nigeria since 1960.

Read twitter thread below

In no Democracy should a Chief of Staff sideline a co-elected VP, takeover the functions of appointed Ministers, communicate query-like letters on his own authority and letterhead to the Head of another Arm of Govt and so on.



I suggest Buhari scrap the office forthwith. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) April 19, 2020

If you’re an avid political watcher, you might remember a few Chiefs of Staff from the past but none near powerful or influential as Abba Kyari.



That man wrote an open article to foreign countries a week to the last election, using finesse to say what El-Rufai crudely said. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) April 19, 2020

That Kyari’s body is barely in the ground and the jostling for his office has already commenced shows how powerful that office has become by Buhari’s inertia.



Truth be told as I see it: the office of the Chief of Staff should be scrapped for the remainder of Buhari’s tenure. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) April 19, 2020