‘Buhari Should Scrap the Office of The Chief of Staff’ – Demola Olarewaju

Popular Twitter user Demola Olarewaju took to his twitter account to express his concerns about the position of Chief of Staff to the President. Demola has suggested that the Nigerian Ruler Buhari should scrap the position of the Chief of Staff.
Demola went on to say that other Presidents such as Yar’ Adua functioned without a Chief of staff but instead used a Principle Private Secretary.
“Kyari has made the office almost equivalent to the office of the president himself ” Demola said. He further stated that the late Chief of staff Abba Kyari was the most popular chief of staff in the history of Nigeria since 1960.
