“Buhari Shouldn’t Have Been Re-Elected In 2019”

A Twitter user, @cchukudebelu, says Muhammadu Buhari, shouldn’t have been re-elected Nigeria’s President in 2019.

Buhari was declared winner of the elections in 2019, according to the electoral commission who said he polled 56 percent of the votes.

Buhari, who first came to power in 2015 after defeating then-incumbent Goodluck Jonathan, defeated his main challenger Atiku Abubakar by a margin of nearly four million votes in results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), in Abuja.

Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed 15,191,847 (56%) while Abubakar received 11,262,978 (41%) of votes in the weekend election, according to the commission.

Prior to the 2019 elections, Buhari insisted he has not reneged on the promises -security, economy and anti-corruption – that he rode on to win the 2015 election for his current term.

He argued his efforts have only amounted to helping the country out of a ‘depth of decay’ and then a foundation, which, if re-elected, would serve as a basis for a stronger country – the next level.

The campaign manifesto of Buhari, read: “We have worked hard to fulfil our promises – and while the road may have been difficult, over the last three and a half years, we have laid the foundations for a strong, stable and prosperous country for the majority of our people.”

It added: “Foundational work is not often visible, neither is it glamorous – but it is vital to achieving the kind of country we desire. Judging by the prior depth of decay, deterioration and disrepair that Nigeria had sunken into, we are certain that these past few years have put us in good stead to trudge on the NEXT LEVEL of building an even stronger nation for our people.”

But, since he was re-elected, the President has failed to deliver his campaign promises, prompting @cchukudebelu to tweet:

He shouldn't have been re-elected in 2019, but since many of us prefer the "familiar" to progress, here we are. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) May 3, 2021