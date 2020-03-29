Buhari To Address The Nation 7pm Today

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation, today, at 7pm.
A statement signed by the ruler’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina said: “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”
