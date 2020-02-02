Buhari to ASUU: No going back on IPPIS

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammad Buhari has insisted that there is no going back on the directive that all employees of the Regime, including the Federal universities, must be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He disclosed this during the 29th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Minna on Saturday.

Buhari, who was represented at the occasion by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, noted that the country is faced with a number of challenges and government was doing everything possible to address the challenges.

“Our country is currently beset with multi-faceted challenges and we are equally adopting a multi-pronged approach combat that has been addressing them with a appreciable success so far. Some of the solutions we have adopted may be painstaking, but we are supremely confident that in the end, our country will be the better place for all.

“Just as we are diversifying our economy, tapping into other streams of revenue to revamp our economy, we have also remained resolute in ensuring that we block the loopholes in public finance so as to eliminate fraud and retrieve funds which can be used to address challenges such as infrastructure deficit and unemployment.

“It is for this reason that my administration gave the directive that all employees of the Federal Government, including the Federal universities, must be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). That decision, mindful as it is of sectorial peculiarities, is irreversible. As such, any opposition to this directive is an unwelcome tendency toward economic sabotage,” Buhari said.

The president reminded the new graduands that the degrees conferred on them have empowered them, not only to be as job-seekers, but to be potential job creators in Nigeria’s digital economy with a charge on them to think innovatively and build synergies through the relationships established in the university in order to advance their fortunes in life.

He said, “Our government will continue to work assiduously to create more jobs and more employment opportunities for the youth of this nation on whose shoulders rests the future of our great country.”

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdullahi Bala announced that the total of 4502 were graduating for the 2018/2019 convocation ceremony.

“3597 students received first degrees which include 139 students from our affiliate institutions of federal college of education Potiskum with 105 graduands, federal college of education technical Akoka with 11 graduands and Kaduna Polytechnic with 23 graduands.

“There are 57 first class representing 2 percent, second class Upper 926 representing 26 percent, second class lower 1733 representing 48 percent, third class 836 representing 23 percent and 45 pass representing 1 percent.

“Our post graduate school also awards 182 post graduate diplomas, 629 masters degrees and 94 doctorate degrees while the total inclusive of graduands of our affiliate programmes in college of basic and advanced studies Yauri is 956 graduands,” the Vice Chancellor said.