Buhari To Chad’s President: Feel Free To Ask For Help From Nigeria

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has told the President, Transitional Military Council of Chad, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Deby Itno to always feel free to ask for help from Nigeria in areas it deemed necessary.

President Buhari stated this on Friday when he hosted General Deby Itno at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also pledged that Nigeria will assist the Republic of Chad to stabilize, and return to constitutional order.

It would be recalled that Marshal Idris Deby Itno, President of the country had died in battle last month, while leading troops to confront insurgents, who had come in through Libya.

The country set up the transitional council, headed by the son of the deceased, and a return to democratic order is expected in 18 months.

Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said, “We are bound together by culture and geography, and we will help in all ways we can.”

“Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism, and we will continue the collaboration,” he further told his visitor.

He said the late Marshal Itno “was a personal friend, and a friend of Nigeria, and Chad has been very steadfast in defending Nigeria,” so the country should not hesitate to ask for help in areas it deemed necessary.

Buhari said Nigeria would help strengthen the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), adding; “We will also help you to ensure a smooth transition in 18 months, as you have promised your people.”