Buhari to intervene in Ganduje, Sanusi rift if…

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, said on Friday he had the constitutional responsibility to guarantee the safety and security of all Nigerians and would intervene in Kano if the emirate council crisis threatened lives.

He said this in Abuja when a delegation from Kano State visited him at the Aso Rock Villa.

The delegation, which was led by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was made up mainly of newly-elected legislators from the state, including senators and the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

The Ruler warned that he would wield his constitutional powers by intervening to protect citizens if the dispute deteriorated to threats to their lives.

Buhari stated, “I know my role as the President of Nigeria. By the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Governor of Kano State has his own roles.

“Once a matter is in the hands of the House of Assembly (like in Kano), the President has no constitutional right to interfere. I am here by the Constitution, I swore by it and I am going to stand by it.

“But let me tell you the bottom line of my understanding of the constitutional role is that peace and security of all Nigerians must be guaranteed, where the people are threatened, then I will use my constitutional powers.”

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has introduced a free education from the basic level to secondary school.

Ganduje disclosed this to State House correspondents after the meeting with Buhari.

He stated, “We informed him that we are integrating the Almajiri system into the modern system of learning. We also informed him of how we are providing teachers for Almajiri schools; providing free meals to all primary schools; and paying school fees for all secondary school students.

“We have over 400,000 out-of-school children. It used to be over one million. We have their names, addresses and the names of their guardians/parents. So we are making arrangement to make sure all of them are enrolled in school.

“We have the data now for the integration of the Almajiri into the school system. Some are 2,000, others are 3,000; instead of putting them into the normal school system, we are providing teachers (in mathematics and English) for them.”

On when the rift between him and Sanusi would be resolved, Ganduje said the matter had constitutional implications.

“Yes, there is the Northern Elders’ Committee on the misunderstanding between the Emir of Kano and the Kano State Government. We met with that committee and dialogue is still on. That is all I can say.

“It is a constitutional issue and the governor and the emir are working within our own jurisdictions and the problem will be solved amicably and constitutionally.”