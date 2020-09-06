Buhari To Join One Day ECOWAS Summit In Niger Republic 

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday join other West African leaders to participate in the 57th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Sunday, he revealed that the the summit will focus on the Special Report on COVID-19 to be presented by President Buhari.

Shehu added that the summit would also receive a Special Report on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme to be presented by President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone.

The statement reads, "The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou will present to the West African leaders, the 2020 Interim Report on activities of the sub-regional body including ECOWAS Vision 2050.

“The alarming rise in incidents of terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry and piracy will also come under focus, while the disruption of the democratic process by the military in Mali, will receive further attention.

“Similarly, in Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea and Niger where parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled for this year, the imperative to strengthen democracy in the sub-region by respecting constitutional provisions, rule of law and outcomes of free and fair polls, will be emphasised.

“President Buhari, who will be accompanied to the summit by ministers and other top government officials, will return to Abuja after the meeting.”

