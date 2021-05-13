Buhari To Nigerians: We’re Fighting Insecurity, I Expect Nigerians To Show More Understanding

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said he expects the public to be more tolerant with his administration over the widespread insecurity.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that president Buhari has come under intense pressure as a result of the security challenges in virtually all regions of the country.

On Tuesday, 17 governors of the Southern states asked him to address the country over the rising insecurity. Among the governors were those elected under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari, who spoke with newsmen after observing Eid prayer at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said his government is doing its best to secure lives.

He also vowed that his administration will use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits to ensure access to farms and food production in the coming growing season.

According to him, “The elite should make the attempt to understand the military. If we order for weapons and armored vehicles, it takes time for the manufacturers.

“It takes time to ship them and when brought here eventually, they are taken to training institutions, train the trainers before sending them to the field. This is a very long process.

“I expect Nigerians to be more understanding on the issues involved, looking at time and available resources. For example, when we came in, in the Northeast, ask people in Adamawa and Borno States and the South South in terms of security.

“Without security, you can’t do anything. Our big surprise and disappointment is what is happening in the Northwest and we are dealing with it.”

He explained ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity, drawing attention to the series of long meetings held in recent weeks, chaired by him, saying that a part of resolutions had been made public by the National Security Adviser and the others kept secret.

He said, “With the resources and manpower available to us, we are working very hard. We are hoping Nigerians will understand the problem. Nigerians know at what stage we came in in 2015, what state we are today both on security and the economy and we are doing our best.”