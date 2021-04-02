Buhari Told To Return Home, As Nigerians In London Storm Abuja House (VIDEO)

Some Nigerians in the United Kingdom have stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London demanding for president Muhammadu Buhari’s repatriation.

In a video tweeted on his verified Twitter handle, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokiri, said they were there to chase the president back home.

His tweet read, “The Police came but the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon went on. A frightened @MBuhari refused to come.”

Earlier, in a separate tweet, Reno said, “The eagle has landed to harass the ego out of London. It is happening people.

“#HarassBuhariOutOfLondon is on. God willing, I will see you at Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London W8 7AD by 12 noon.

“We will observe #COVID-19 protocols even as we chase @MBuhari back home”.

It could be recalled that president Buhari, on Tuesday departed Nigeria for the UK to undergo a medical check-up.

Watch video below: