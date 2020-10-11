Buhari Travels To Kaduna, Condoles With Yar’Adua Family

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Yar’Adua on the passing of Hajiya Rabi.

Hajiya Rabi is the mother-in-law of the president’s late friend and classmate, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.

The president, who was in Kaduna State on Saturday for the graduation ceremonies of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), described her demise as a sad loss.

Buhari took time away from official schedule to visit the Yar’Adua family house.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, Buhari was received by Hajiya Binta Yar’Adua, the late General’s widow and daughter of the deceased.

Shehu quoted Buhari as saying the late Hajiya Rabi lived a useful life worthy of emulation, leaving behind an indelible mark in the lives of the many that came close to her.

The president prayed to Allah to accept the deceased good deeds.