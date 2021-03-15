Buhari Urged To Declare Bandits As Terrorists Now

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to immediately declare the invading bandits across the nation as terrorists.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, (NYCN), made the appeal in a statement issued on Sunday by the council’s Vice President, South West, Comrade Dotun Omoleye.

According to the statement, doing so would be a major move towards curbing insecurity currently ravaging the entire nation.

It said declaring those behind rampant kidnappings as terrorists had become necessary as it would allow for proportional actions to be taken against the criminal elements.

The NYCN expressed worry by the incessant and fearless move by those bandits to launch attacks on defenceless students and others despite the resolve of the Federal Government.

The council lamented that Nigerians were no longer safe in their home, schools, roads and even farm land.

It described Buhari’s recent declaration that the Zamfara school abduction would be the last as regrettable, owing to the current spike in insecurity despite his declaration.

The statement cited the 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando area of Kaduna State who were abducted from the school premises on Thursday night as a sign that the president’s promise failed.

“The attack on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, coming just few days after gunmen attacked FAAN’s quarters in Igabi Local Government Area of the state is becoming an eyesore, and a wake-up call on the government to appropriately designate these enemies of the State as terrorists following the determination of President Buhari’s opposition to negotiating with these bandits.

“Without doubt, if we do not want our nation to be overrun by violent and gun-wielding criminals by whose activities the peace and stability of our nation is becoming fragile daily; the Federal Government must be courageous enough to bandy these enemies as terrorists as they do not deserve the perceived pampering they currently enjoy.

“We salute the sacrifices of the Nigerian security agencies towards protecting the people but it is becoming obvious that unless these bandits are so classified, the presidential directive to shoot holders of illegal AK-47 may not yield productive results,” the statement read partly.