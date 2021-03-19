Buhari Urges Tanzania’s First Female President To Lead In The Right Direction

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has called on the new President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu, to unite the country as she takes over.

This was contained in a statement by President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Friday.

Buhari said he would be willing to work with the Suluhu to advance common issues affecting Africa and the world.

Suluhu, who was Vice President, took over as from President John Magufuli, following his death on Wednesday at 61.

However, Buhari, congratulated Suluhu for taking over the office, being the first female President of the country.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated newly appointed Tanzanian President, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, as she takes her place as the country’s Head of State following the sudden demise of President John Magufuli.

“In a message to the first ever female president of the country, President Buhari urged President Suluhu to unite the nation and lead the country in a good direction.

“The President expressed his desire to work with the new Tanzanian President to advance issues of common African and global interests.”