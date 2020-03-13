Buhari was not attacked in Kebbi, says Femi Adesina

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari was once again rumoured to be allegedly attacked by an angry citizen when trying to take pictures with some personnel in Kebbi State.

The Ruler made a visit to Kebbi State in the celebration of the Argungu Fishing Festival on the 12th March 2020.

But during a photoshoot with some Kebbi State personnel a man rushed to the scene to get closer to Buhari who was immediately covered and protected by the people surrounding him while his security details held the man and moved him away from the scene.

Reacting, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the Ruler on Media and Publicity took to his twitter account to debunk the rumours that the Ruler was not attacked as the young man was only trying to have a handshake with the Ruler.

See what he tweeted below: