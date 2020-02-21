Buhari: We’ve made progress in N’East despite criticisms

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has said that the regime had made substantial progress on the situation in the North-east despite criticisms.

Buhari said this while receiving Dr Christos Christou, International President of Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) at State House, Abuja.

The Ruler, who pledged that respite and succour would come to all the troubled areas, added that many prominent and well-to-do organizations were also involved, along with international agencies.

Buhari, who appreciated the sacrifices of Doctors Without Borders in conflict areas in Nigeria, said the sacrifices as individuals and as a group were quite enormous, particularly on non-profit basis.

“We know the pathetic situation of children not knowing where their parents are, or the communities they come from, and that was why we established the new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. This is to harness and channel resources to such deprived people.

“We are grateful to you. We will secure the environment in order for you to do your job. You are not doing it for profit. We remain very appreciative,” the Ruler said in a statement issued on Friday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Dr Christou, while making his remarks, said Doctors Without Borders is an international, independent medical humanitarian organization that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflicts, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare.

He said the organization had been active in Nigeria since 1996.

Doctors Without Borders, which works in 10 states across the country, with 90 per cent of its 3,000 staff being Nigerians, has budgeted f N17.7 bn for year 2020.