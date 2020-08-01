Buhari Sends Congratulatory Message To Akpata On Emerging NBA New President

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Akpata, a former Chairman of the NBA Section on Business Law, was declared winner by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA), Tawo Tawo on Friday morning.

He won the elections in a landslide with a total of 9,891 being 54.3 percent of the total votes, defeating two SANs; Dele Adeshina and Babatunde Ajibade, who polled 3,982 and 4,328 votes respectively.

The Ruler’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement, titled “President Buhari congratulates new MBA president, Olumide Akpata”, quoted Buhari to have wished Akpata every success in his new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfilment.

“As a lawyer of over two decades who has held several strategic positions in the legal association, I trust that Mr Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels, will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians, who look up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy.

“President Buhari assures the new leadership of the NBA of the continued cooperation of his administration in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country,” the statement read partly.