BuhariResign: “They know it’s not going to happen” – Festus Keyamo reacts

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has reacted to the call made by members of the opposition party, PDP, for the resignation of Nigerian Ruler Buhari.

Festus via his twitter handle this morning, said even the PDP knows that that is not going to happen. The PDP has called Nigerian Ruler Buhari’s resignation due to the rising insecurity in the country.

Read Festus Keyamo’s tweets below:

The hullabaloo over the call by the opposition for the resignation of the President is unnecessary. It’s the usual singsong of opposition all over the world. They know it’s not going to happen. It’s just a way of telling govt to do more and we in govt. should see it in that light — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) January 31, 2020