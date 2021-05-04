Buhari’s 6-Year Performance Surpasses PDP’s 16-Year Achievements — Gov. Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said the six-year performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari, surpasses the combined 16-year achievements of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bello spoke on Tuesday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme monitored by BREAKINGTIMES.

The APC took over the wheels of governance in 2015 after Buhari won the presidential elections, defeating ex-President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP whose party ruled from 1999 to 2015.

Buhari has been under intense fire lately, especially over the country’s worsening economy and escalating security situation.

But speaking on the programme, Bello said, “You are talking about my party being in charge for the past six years, yes, APC has been in charge of Nigeria and the government. We have recorded huge successes in various other areas even including this insecurity; daily bombings are no longer happening.

“And if you talk about this banditry, kidnappings or all of these skirmishes, APC inherited the challenges and we are doing our best to ensure that the challenges are reduced to the barest minimum and that is why I continue to say that the challenges facing this country today, we should take it off partisan politics or political parties and let’s put our hands on deck to solve this problems.

“APC successes today within six years outweigh or outnumber the performance of PDP for the 16 years that they ruled. The statistics are there. If the Honourable Minister of Information (and Culture, Lai Mohammed), is not saying it, very soon, we will remind Nigerians of where APC inherited Nigeria and where we are today, so, we shouldn’t ascribe the issues to political parties.”

Also, despite the recent killing of Kogi State Pension Board Commissioner, Solomon Akeweje, who was shot dead last Saturday by gunmen and a number of abductions in his state, the governor insisted that the North Central state remained the safest in the country.

“Kogi State is still the safest state in Nigeria today. It doesn’t mean that there are no pockets of issues that we are grappling with. Like I always say, they will come in their numbers but they will never return especially the criminals,” Bello stressed.