“Buhari’s Adminstration Has No Regard For Court Orders” — Lawyer

Lawyer to detained Nigerian soldier Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini, Tope Akinyode, has critizized the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), for flouting a court order in a bid to shield 10 soldiers, who allegedly killed three policemen in Taraba State on August 6, 2019, from prosecution.

It was alleged that the soldiers attached to the 93 Battalion in Takum, Taraba State, helped Bala Hamisu, aka Wadume, to escape from the policemen attached to the Intelligence Response Team, who came to arrest him and were taking him to Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The troops led by Captain Tijjani Balarabe allegedly killed three policemen and two civilians, while five other police officers were injured, during the soldiers’ attack.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that Justice AI Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja who presided over the Lance Corporal’s case, had ruled that it was unlawful for the army who are detaining Idakpini for criticizing the COAS from seeing his lawyer and family.

Tope Akinyode, in a recent tweet via his Twitter handle accused Buratai and Malami of disobeying the court order which granted the soldier access to his lawyer and his family.

According to him, disobedience to court order by the duo is an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has no regard for Court orders.

“Tukur Brutai, Chief of Army Staff @HQNigerianArmy & AGF @MalamiSan are yet to honour the valid Order of Court mandating them to grant Lance Corporal Martins access to his lawyer & family.

“@MBuhari’s administration has no regard for Court Orders!”

