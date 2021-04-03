Buhari’s Aide Under Attack Over Comment On Zamfara Governor’s Purported Move To APC

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, is being widely criticised on social media for a comment he made concerning the purported defection of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

DAILY NIGERIAN on Tuesday reported that Matawalle has concluded arrangements to defect from the PDP to the APC.

According to the medium, arrangements have been concluded for the formal defection of the governor, who will be introduced to President Muhammadu Buhari by the chairman of the ruling party’s convention committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The deal, according to sources, may be sealed on Tuesday when the federal government delegation visits Zamfara to sympathize with the governor over the recent market fire incident in the state.

Reacting to this, Ahmad simply tweeted, “So Zamfara is coming back home. Nice!”

Angry Nigerians

Many Twitter users jumped on the presidential aide shortly after he made his post, subjecting his comment to various interpretations.

Below are a few of the reactions that greeted Mr Ahmad’s intervention.

@Imudia_se2: “All you guys care about is Politics. Politics. Politics.”

@ebex21: “The only thing important to Apc and it’s members is how to hold on to power. Not a single plan for a better nigeria. Just take a look at the whole country, it’s in shambles. But politics and power grabbing is most important. It’s a shame.”

@olanipekuntope: “No Shame, so Zamfara is very important than the missing Military Aircraft. O wrong nah…..”

@lourd4lanre: “Military aircraft is missing but zamafara is very important ehnn…. Sigh”

@henro006: “Suddenly, Matawale will become an angel.”