Buhari’s APC Govt Is A Family Of Corruption– Fayose

Ekiti’s former Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, reacting to the probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has called the current Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, “a family of corruption”.

“Isn’t it now clear for all to see that this APC Government of Buhari is a family of corruption?”, Fayose said in a social media statement on Monday.

Fayose justified his allegations, by citing that like the probe of embattled former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and others before it, the looting of NDDC under the control of Senator Godswill Akpabio “has again made a mess of their(APC) self-professed fight against corruption”.

“And like I have maintained, the only thing being done with the so-called fight against corruption is to persecute opposition figures.

Rogues all over the world, the moment they decamp to APC, they will be accorded the prime of place in their government”, Fayose said.

He continued, “we only hope that like others that have happened in this government, this will not be swept under the carpet. They should not make it the usual family affairs. Nigerians want to see its end.

Akpabio and others must be fully investigated and charged to court if found culpable”.

Meanwhile, at the NDDC probe, Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Affairs Kemebradikumo Pondei was taken out of the ongoing investigative hearing of the House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for medical reasons.

Pondei who fainted while answering questions from the lawmakers on allegations of the N536 million paid to a certain group of people known as “Save Lives of Niger Delta People” was immediately carried out of the venue.

The House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta amidst the pandemonium took a 30 minutes break.

Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta Olubunni Tunji-Ojo further stepped down from the ongoing investigative hearing on corrupt practices rocking the commission.

Tunji-Ojo said his decision to excuse himself from the committee is necessary so as to allow all parties involved get a fair hearing.

The House of Representatives is expected to continue investigative hearing on alleged misappropriation of funds and corrupt practices in the NDDC.

Meanwhile the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio also arrived the National Assembly ahead of the investigative hearing.

Recall that the House of Representatives had on Friday summoned Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as well as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Prof Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, to appear before it on Monday to answer questions on allegations against them.

In the past weeks NDDC has been rocked with series of corruption allegations indicting top officials of the Commission as well as some lawmakers.

In May, Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta Olubunni Tunji-Ojo was accused of benefiting from award of contracts in the commission.

An accusation the lawmaker described as shameful and baseless.

Former Acting Managing Director of NDDC Joy Nunieh had accused the Akpabio of appropriating several contracts to himself, mismanagement of funds amongst other allegations.

According to Nunieh her refusal to cooperate with the Minister caused a fall out which led to her removal.

Akpabio in a swift reaction denied all the allegations by Nunieh alleging that he did not instigate her sacked but was removed as the Acting MD of the Commission because the presidency discovered she did not have the required qualification to hold that position hence her removal.