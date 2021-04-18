Buhari’s Assistant Under Fire For Supporting Pantami’s Extremist Views

Bashir Ahmad, personal Assistant on Digital and New media to Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria on Sunday, has come under fire for sharing a solidarity photo of Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

Isa Pantami has in recent times being under fire for his documented ties to extremist groups namely Al Qaeda and Boko Haram.

Ahmad took to his verified Facebook page on Sunday evening to share a photo showing himself with Pantami at a function in Abuja.

Ahmad in a sly manner did not caption the photo but many of his followers, who share same views with him have since flooded the comment section of the post with “Thank you for the solidarity” and “#PantamiWillStay”.

Ahmad himself had earlier expressed extremist views in 2015 when he supported the death sentence on nine people who described Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse, the Senegalese founder of the Tijaniya sect, as being greater than Prophet Mohammed.

Ahmad in that incident expressed his views saying, “I can’t pretend or keep silent. I support the death penalty for blasphemy. That’s my belief and I do not and will never support #SaveKanoNine.”

The tweet was brought up on social media after a court in Kano sentenced an artiste, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blasphemy on Monday.

In response to Bashir’s recent extremist misadventure, Nigerians vowed not to relent demanding for the Minister’s removal or resignation over some of his controversial comments.

Here is an example of an extremist.

An extremist values his religious beliefs over human life.



"I was young when I made some of the comments; I was in university, some of the comments were made when I was a teenager." – Isa Pantami



This is not about age. I was once a teenager too – and I never supported killing people of different religions or beliefs. #PantamiResignNow — Ayo Sogunro (@ayosogunro) April 18, 2021

Apology is not enough. If we are a serious Nation, Pantami should be sacked and then charged to court. Take a look at number (5) of the terrorism prevention act.

