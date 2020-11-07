Buhari’s Government Begins Salary Review For Nigeria’s Police

In his bid to meet up with the demands of EndSAR protesters, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered for review of salaries and allowances of Nigeria Police Force.

According to a top official of the federal agency, in charge of the review, EndSARS protesters had listed the improvement in the welfare of police personnel as one of their five demands.

He also explained that the demand for the welfare of police personnel was included in the demands by the protesters on the understanding that their salaries, allowances and general welfare could not support effective service delivery.

The official stated that the police have been facing the challenge of non-payment of allowances. Adding that there have been arguments whether or not police personnel receive fewer salaries than other law enforcement agents in the country.

“There have been complaints that when they are sent on Special Duties across states, they don’t receive the allowances and are not properly accommodated.

“They are also either not provided accommodation in barracks or live in barracks that are not habitable.

“Even though their uniforms and kits are supposed to be provided by the police authorities, the opposite is the reality”, he lamented.

The source concluded that Police personnel are, therefore, often demoralised because of the neglect and the fact that they don’t have the necessary equipment and weapons to carry out their duties.