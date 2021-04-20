Buhari’s Government, First Of Its Kind In Nigeria — APC

No government in the history of Nigeria has done more for the country than the administration led by the President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said.

Critics of the regime are playing politics with its achievements, according to the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary of the APC CECPC, made the claim at the maiden edition of media interactive session organised by the APC Professional Forum held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Akpanudoedehe, who represented the Chairman of the APC CECPC and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, said, “They want to downgrade the government. There has not been a government like this in the history of the nation. And I am not playing politics. Show me any government that has done much than President Buhari, that has a direct link with the masses.”

In the same vein, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said the presidency had done so much, especially on infrastructure, agriculture as well as poverty alleviation and others.

According to Shehu, “In 2016, President Buhari launched the National Social Investment Programme, currently the largest such programme in Africa and one of the largest in the world.

“Currently, the National Social Register of poor and vulnerable Nigerians has 32.6 million persons from more than 7 million poor and vulnerable households, identified across 708 local government areas, 8,723 wards and 86,610 communities across the 36 States of the country and the FCT.

“From this number, 1.6 million poor and vulnerable households (comprising more than 8 million individuals, in 45,744 communities from 5,483 Wards of 557 LGAs in 35 states and the FCT) are currently benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer program, which pays a bimonthly stipend of N10,000 per household.

“In January 2019, President Buhari launched Nigeria’s Micro-Pension Scheme – which allows self-employed persons and persons working in organisations with less than 3 employees to save for the provision of pension at retirement or incapacitation.

“Establishment of Survival Fund, National Youth Investment Fund, and National Special Public Works Program, and the Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility to support millions of small businesses, households and young people, with federal grants, loans and stipends.”