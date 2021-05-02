Buhari’s Impeachment: Respond To Allegation Of Seeking Contracts — Reno Omokri To Fr. Mbaka

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has called on the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr. Ejike Mbaka, to respond to the allegation made by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The clergy man had called for Buhari’s impeachment due to the current state of insecurity in Nigeria.

Responding, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman, accused Mbaka of seeking for contracts from the president.

According to Shehu, Mbaka resorted to attacks over the president’s refusal to grant his wish.

However, in a series of tweets, Omokri urged Mbaka to address the issue of demanding contracts as compensation for supporting Buhari.

The former presidential aide wrote:

“Reverend Father Mbaka, your silence is not golden. Did you ask General @MBuhari for contracts or not?

“Should we stop addressing you as Reverend and instead call you Contractor Mbaka?

“If after 24 hours we still have not heard from Mabka on whether or not he demanded contracts from General

@MBuhari as compensation for his political services, then the media, the @CatholicEW Church and the public should thenceforth refer to him as: Contractor Mbaka.”