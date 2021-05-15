Buhari’s Presidency Now a Safe Haven for Fraudsters – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, apply all pressure in tracking down and prosecuting Yau Kumo, a former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN, for his alleged involvement in the $65 million fraud.

Kumo, a former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria alongside two others – Mr. Tarry Rufus, and Mr. Bola Ogunsola were declared wanted by the ICPC in a statement published on the ICPC website on Thursday and signed by the spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Azuka C. Ogugua.

Kumo is an inlaw of President Muhammadu Buhari. He married Fatima, the president’s daughter, in 2016 at Daura, Katsina state.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP urged ICPC not to succumb to pressure from the cabal in the Buhari Presidency.

The PDP said, “It speaks volumes that the Buhari Presidency had remained silent in the face of this huge fraud involving Mr. President’s son in-law; a beneficiary of the primitive family patronage in the Buhari administration, only for certain members of the cabal to be reportedly mounting pressure on the ICPC to let him off the hook.”

The PDP holds as wicked, afflicting and provocative that while millions of hard-working Nigerians cannot afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life due to the misrule and corruption of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its administration, they are daily assailed by revelations of unbridled treasury looting under the President.

“Is it not provocative that at the time the Buhari administration is moving to cut workers’ salaries; increase the cost of fuel, electricity and other tariffs; in a country with over 33 percent unemployment rate and where citizens have been subjected to the worst forms of poverty; government officials, cronies and relations of those in power are busy looting our agencies and carting away our common patrimony?

“It is even more distressing that the looted FMBN money is part of funds contributed by Nigerians to meet their home needs which have instead fallen under the predatory proclivities of the APC administration,” the party said.

“Only last week, the nation was jolted by reports of the looting of over N165 billion in the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) under the suspended Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman and the purview of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, leading to widespread demand for their sacking and prosecution.

“This is in addition to the alleged involvement of the wife of the Transportation Minister, Mrs. Edith Amaechi, in the reported N48 billion contract scam currently rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“Indeed, this APC administration stinks”.