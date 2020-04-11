Ose Anenih, the son of ex-PDP Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Tony Anenih, has reacted to the state pardon granted to late Chief Anthony Enahoro, by Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Late Chief Enahoro was one of Nigeria’s foremost anti-colonial and pro-democracy activists. He was born the eldest of ten children in Uromi in the present Edo State of Nigeria.

Checks by BreakingTimes revealed that Buhari had given a pardon to late Chief Enahoro forgetting that he was pardoned by Gen. Gowon in 1966 and appointed Minister of Information thereafter.

Anenih took to his Twitter handle, @ose_Anenih and wrote:

“Buhari’s Presidency is the most incompetent Nigeria has ever had, perhaps because they’re mirroring the most incompetent president we have ever seen.

“This was how they appointed dead people into boards, now these jokers have pardoned a man previously pardoned 54 years ago.”

This was how they appointed dead people into boards, now these jokers have pardoned a man previously pardoned 54 years ago. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/ApogTL2X2A pic.twitter.com/KnlySv3RQm — Ose Anenih (@ose_anenih) April 11, 2020

BreakingTimes reported during the week that Buhari granted a state pardon to late Prof. Ambrose Ali, late Chief Anthony Enahoro, ex-Lieutenant Colonel Moses Effiong, Major EJ Olanrewaju, and Ajayi Olusola Babalola, who were ex-convicts.

Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, made this known at a world press conference to announce Buhari’s amnesty to the inmates, explaining that the ruler had also approved the release of 2,600 inmates across various custodial centres in the country in a move to decongest the custodial centres.