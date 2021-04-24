Buhari’s Support for Pantami Undermines Fight Against Terror – Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, in the 2019 presidential election has slammed the decision of the Presidency to side with Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy over his past support for terror groups.

Moghalu said the act by the Number one institution in Nigeria undermines public accountability and the country’s efforts against terrorism.

Moghalu further demanded for the resignation of Pantami over his support for terror groups in the past, wondered if there were two sets of rules for Nigerians, given that former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, was forced to resign when she was was discovered to have forged her certificates.

Pantami had explained that he made the statements while at a ‘young age’, expressing support for terror groups such as Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

Moghalu in a series of tweets stated that though anyone can make mistakes and later take corrections, but it’s not acceptable that a person who had shown support for terrorist groups in the past should continue to serve as a minister in Nigeria.

“From information available: anyone can a mistake, and has the right to recant from it. But when the evidence shows that a serving minister of Nigeria has expressed open support for global terrorist groups, he should never have scaled the vetting process and been approved for that office,” Moghalu said.

“The implication of the timing of Pantami’s recanting of his views now is that he has been serving as a minister while presumably still harboring those views. His disagreement with Boko Haram does not absolve him of, at the very least, moral culpability for supporting Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

“For this reason, Pantami should not continue to serve as a Minister. For him to remain in his position, and for Nigerian president to support this, is to tell Nigerians that we have two sets of standards from the very same government, one for the likes of former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun who had to resign for a wrongdoing in her past, and another for Pantami.

“This position of Nigerian president undermines public accountability, as well as Nigeria’s struggle against terrorism.”

