BUK’s Prof. Maikaba Is Dead

April 27, 2020
 

A prominent scholar and former Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Prof. Balarabe Maikaba is dead.

He died on Sunday at a private clinic in Kano metropolis, after a brief illness.

The professor’s death came amidst reports of many deaths in Kano in the past few days, believed to be COVID-19 related.

In a series of tweets, a Nigerian Professor based in Atlanta, Farooq Kperogi, said Maikaba’s demise, came as a shock to him.

According to Kperogi, the late prof. taught him research methods and statistics in mass communication in the early and mid-1990s.

