BUK’s Prof. Maikaba Is Dead

A prominent scholar and former Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Prof. Balarabe Maikaba is dead.

He died on Sunday at a private clinic in Kano metropolis, after a brief illness.

The professor’s death came amidst reports of many deaths in Kano in the past few days, believed to be COVID-19 related.

In a series of tweets, a Nigerian Professor based in Atlanta, Farooq Kperogi, said Maikaba’s demise, came as a shock to him.

According to Kperogi, the late prof. taught him research methods and statistics in mass communication in the early and mid-1990s.

unfolding tragedy in Kano that has seen scores of people dying “mysteriously” and “suddenly” has now hit me personally. Professor Maikaba loved the quantitative dimensions of mass communication studies, which I dreaded– and still do. I chose to study mass communication because — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 26, 2020

in some big trouble. Professor Maikaba taught the course. Every single day that I attended class, I always had a nagging headache that mysteriously disappeared after the class was over. Maikaba’s fondest phrase in the course that I still remember more than 25 years later was — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 26, 2020

school career. More than half of the class failed it. But I suspect that Maikaba was unusually lenient in grading me because he didn’t want the best student in the cohort to fail his course. I was overwrought with emotions when I discovered that I’d passed the course. I wanted to — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 26, 2020

“Farooq, that was a close call! Our best student would have had a carry-over!” Professor Maikaba’s death is particularly tragic because it came a little over a month after he announced his older brother’s death on Facebook– and on the heels of the death of two other professors— pic.twitter.com/tgzByfuJsh — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 26, 2020

by whatever is devastating it now. I’m gutted, but may Allah accept Professor Maikaba’s soul in Aljannah Firdaus. — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 26, 2020