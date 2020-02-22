Bullied schoolboy with dwarfism Quaden Bayles walks onto pitch with rugby heroes

A nine-year-old boy with dwarfism who told his mum he wanted to die because of school bullies was applauded when he led rugby players onto the pitch today.

Quaden Bayles pulled on the heartstrings of the world after his mum Yarraka posted a video of him crying in the family car, begging for a rope to kill himself.

After the clip went viral he was lavished with support from across the globe and received an invitation to lead the Indigenous All-Stars NRL team onto the pitch.

The crowd at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast erupted when they saw Quaden walking hand-in-hand with captain Joel Thompson ahead of the match against the Maori All-Stars.

Fans on social media said they got ‘goosebumps’ and a ‘lump in their throat’ when they saw the boy among his heroes.