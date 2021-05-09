Buni Dismisses Report Of Fresh Crisis In APC

Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed news making the rounds of crisis between him and Senate President Ahmad Lawan over 2023 presidential race.

Buni, who is the Governor of Yobe State was reported by a national newspaper of being embroiled in a crisis with the Senate President.

But Buni in statement by his Director General Press and Media Affairs, Malam Mamman Mohammed in Abuja on Friday, described the publication as “a false, delusive, fallacious and a misleading figment of somebody’s imagination.

“It is also surprising that such unethical and unprofessional fabrications can be a lead story in any acclaimed national newspaper.

“However, we are conscious of the satanic plans being orchestrated by some mischievous elements to cause disaffection to distract the the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee party from the onerous task of rebuilding the party and, to discredit the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no any disagreement as a grain of wheat between their Excellencies the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan and the Executive Governor of Yobe state who doubles as Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

“They have remained good brothers in a very good relationship with a common goal of contributing to the development of their state, party and country.

“His Excellency the Governor of Yobe and Chairman APC Caretaker committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, wish to make it abundantly clear that he is heavily preoccupied with the task of governance of his state and rebuilding the party.

“It amounts to insubordination for any loyal party member to start canvassing for any political office two years into the tenure of a sitting President from the party.

“It should be noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has two more years to complete his tenure, it is compulsory on the party and every loyal member to support him and the APC administration. We cannot contemplate anything outside the set plans of the party.”