Buratai Plans Major Offensive Against Boko Haram

The Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Yusuf Buratai, who recently relocated permanently to the North East is reportedly planning a major offensive against the Boko Haram Terrorist group.

Editor-in-Chief at HumAngle, who disclosed this in a tweet, on Friday, said the Chadian operations led by Presidemt Idris Deby may have triggered a fire never seen before.

The Chadian Soldiers had killed 1,000 BH fighters during an operation against the Boko Haram armed group in the Lake Chad border region in a retaliation attack.

Lieutenant General Buratai in the trenches preparing for a major offensive against #BokoHaram. The Chadian operations may have triggered a fire never seen before. May this effort bring lasting peace to my home state and Nigeria as a whole. pic.twitter.com/qOvjzfcr4B — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) April 17, 2020

Recall that in March, Boko Haram fighters killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush.

The ambush occurred near the town of Goneri in eastern Borno State.

The terrorist group inflicted heavy casualties by firing on the vehicles with rocket-propelled grenades and assault weapons.

Boko Haram has killed tens of thousands in its 10-year armed uprising in northern Nigeria.