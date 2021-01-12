Buratai Tells Recruits To Be Ready For Move To Sambisa

By Adejumo Enock

The chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, has told Nigerian army recruits to be prepared for a move to Sambisa in Borno state.

The Chief of Staff told the recruits to make up their minds to defend the country against external aggression.

While speaking during the final screening for 80 regular recruits at Falgore forest in Kano State on Monday, he said those who are not disciplined and loyal to the cause are free to leave.

His words, “As such, you must make up your mind that you are ready to serve your country as a soldier and you should be ready, anywhere you are deployed, after your passing out”.

“All of you will go to Sambisa at the end of your depot training. If you are not ready to move to Sambisa and other parts of the country, and of course, our border areas to defend our country from any act of aggression, then you have not started”.

He added, “It is not yet late, if you have any doubt if you are not ready for discipline and loyalty at any point, then you can stand up and go. There is no room for laziness and indiscipline in the army and no room for malingering”.

Furthermore, “This is where we will select those that will become cadets and be trained as officers as well because, at the end of all the training, the officers and soldiers will operate together under the same condition”.

“As such, all must be subjected to a similar process of recruitment and selection”. Buratai said.